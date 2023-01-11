Say you have Alexa devices around the house and you buy another smart home device. And you'll be disappointed to find out they don't work well together, if at all.
Go to any hardware store and shop for a smart thermostat. You'll need to pay close attention to the small print. Some devices work with Google but not Apple Home Kit. Some only work with Alexa. The same is true for security cameras, doorbells, and other smart home devices. They can't communicate with each other, they don't speak the same language.
But now, there's Matter. Nikki Ahmadi from Universal Electronics explains Matter is a protocol or a universal language for all electronics.
"All of these devices get to speak the same language, so you can be from different brands and different ecosystems and still work together," Ahmadi said.
Matter is a huge advancement for us consumers. Amazon, Google, SAMSUNG, and Apple are part of Matter, along with about 200 other companies selling devices.
Matter was a big deal at CES with almost every company announcing Matter-enabled devices. Most new devices will have Matter built in.
But what about the devices you already have in your home? Will they need to be replaced?
"It depends on what you're trying to enable. So, Matter, it's promised that you don't need to if a brand or manufacturer has decided to upgrade a specific device or device type. They can do an update over the air," Ahmadi said.
Not only will all of your smart home devices work together, but they'll also work faster. What do you need to do? Download the apps that came with those devices and watch for updates.