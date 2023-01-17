Not that long ago, most people had just one or two companies providing internet to their street. In some areas now, they may have three or four, or six.
Verizon and T-Mobile now offer wireless home internet from 5G cell towers. Those speeds can vary dramatically from street to street or house to house.
During the pandemic, The FCC began updating the nation's broadband map and just released valuable information on its website.
It's simple to use, just enter your home address. The blue octagons are where broadband is available. The white areas have no internet signal, and light blue means internet service is low or spotty, according to the FCC.
The map shows, for that specific address, all of the internet providers available and their speeds. And it's sometimes shocking to see the difference between one company and another.
At one house, the fastest speed is from Comcast at 1200 Mbps. Three houses down, AT&T has 5-gig fiber internet.
Data on home-fixed broadband and mobile broadband are available.
You can test the speeds you're getting and what you should be getting. If it isn't as fast as it should be, contact your internet provider.
The FCC continues to update the maps by gathering information from providers, and from people who test their speeds using the Speed Test app. It's worth checking out.