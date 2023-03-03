We've all seen the statistics. Children spend up to nine hours a day looking at screens. 30 percent of adults say they're almost constantly online. There's really no debate anymore. We're spending too much time on our devices and social media.
"We are so immersed in the digital environment, we don't even realize how much it's affecting us," said Catherine Price, the author of "How to Break Up With Your Phone."
Price tells me most people know deep down they need a break from social media. A break, she says, will shed some light on how it makes you feel.
"One of the most wonderful ways about taking 24 hours to step away from technology is so that you can understand how it's affecting you both in positive and in negative ways, and then start fresh," Price said.
What makes taking a screen break so difficult, Price says, is we've forgotten how to fill that time. And just saying "I'll cut back" won't cut it.
"Just remember that willpower is a horrible way to change a habit. You have to have a reason to spend less time on the phone. You have to give yourself alternatives and once you tap into things in real life that bring you that feeling of energy, joy, and nourishment you're not going to want the stuff on your phone. It's like realizing there's real delicious food out there when previously all you've been eating is junk," Price said.
Price's second book, "The Power of Fun," uncovers a secret of life post-social media, prioritizing fun in the real world.
"In reality everybody, we're going to die someday, and I don't think you're going to encounter anybody on their deathbed who's like, 'I really, really wish I spent more time on TikTok,'" Price said.
Cutting back or even taking a total break from screens and social media requires being intentional to find that "fun" to fill that void. And remember, social media is a lot like a lamp. It'll still work when you plug it back in.