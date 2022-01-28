Not only do we not read the terms of service, but we also find it's annoying when we have to scroll to the bottom of the page before lying.
It would take nearly an hour to read Facebook's terms, even longer if you need to understand it. And there's some creepy stuff in there.
Fortunately, someone will read it for you. It's a website called "Terms of Service, didn't read". A bunch of volunteers who do read the terms of service cut through the legalese and put it all into words we can understand. They post what they find on a non-profit website.
When you signed up for Facebook, you agreed that it can use your photo and name for marketing campaigns with no compensation and save your biometric data such as your face. It also reads your personal messages. So does Pinterest. And according to the volunteer readers, so can Roblox, Disney+, Fox News, and TikTok.
And to use all of these apps and services, you've waived your right to any lawsuit while you've waived your "moral rights" to use Spotify and CNN.
Terms of Service Didn't Read, which is TSODR.ORG, updates the information as companies change their terms, and gives each service a grade. Facebook, Google, and others that might surprise you, get failing grades.
The companies force you to agree to their terms. The only option is to not use it. Don't like Apple's terms of service, don't get an iPhone.
There are some weird and random things in some of those agreements. Maybe the real reason we don't read them is not that we don't have time or don't understand, it's because we don't want to know what's in them because we want to use the products.