No one likes talking about this, but unless you share your login information with someone, your Facebook, Google, and Apple accounts are in limbo for eternity. Unless you set things up ahead of time.
Apple makes it nearly impossible to sign into someone's account without their device, their username, password, and passcode. Brand new in iOS 15.2, you can set up legacy contacts. You'll find it in settings by tapping your account at the top, then Password & Security. This gives someone you trust access to your data.
You'll send them a QR code as an access key and should you pass away, they can request access to your account by providing Apple the key and a copy of the death certificate. Or, you can print out the key for anyone who doesn't use an Apple device or leave a printed copy in your estate planning documents.
This allows someone to access any data stored with Apple such as contacts, text messages, email, and photos.
Google's feature is called "Inactive Account Manager." You choose up to 10 people. Google determines a person's death when they don't use Gmail or another Google service for a period of time. Google sends an "are you okay?" email and if you don't respond, it'll send out messages you write out ahead of time to those trusted contacts. giving them access to your Google accounts.
Here's why this is important. Your loved ones will be left to convince tech companies that you've passed away and that you have a right to access the information. So use these tools and set them up just in case.