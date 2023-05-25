Parents should know kids see things online that they shouldn't. What parents may not realize is how common it is. Even if their child doesn't search for nude images, drugs, or discussions about depression and violence, they can't avoid it.
"You name it, kids are experiencing it, and it rates much higher than any one of us may imagine," said Tatania Jordan, the Chief Parenting Officer at Bark, a company that just released its annual report on children and the content they see online.
88% of teenagers experienced violent subject matters. 66% of tweens engaged in conversations about alcohol and drugs, 64% of teenagers were involved in self-harm or suicidal situations, 82% of teenagers, and 62% of tweens encountered nudity or sexual content.
"They're not even looking for this stuff. It's just there," Jordan said.
But the Surgeon General's report puts the responsibility on parents and kids to avoid this type of content. The only way to do this, Jordan says, is to prevent access to the devices.
Easier said than done when they and their friends already have access to Snapchat, Instagram, online video games, and other platforms.
"You do not have to give your child access just because all of their friends have it," Jordan said.
"It's okay to delay. I've never heard a parent say, 'I should have given my child access to xyz sooner. Not once. Flip side, I've heard way too many parents say I wish I would have waited."
It's clear, if not obvious, that social media, including online video games, pose serious risks to children, tweens, and teens. But some parents found there's strength in numbers. We'll talk about that next time.