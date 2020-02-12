If you want to save money on your monthly bills, you might be thinking of cutting the cord.
Millions of people have dropped cable or satellite for lower prices by streaming, but do you really save money? And is it worth the trouble?
If you're paying over $100 for cable or satellite TV, a $20 a month TV package is a no-brainer. But before you make the switch, you should know there are some things no one tells you about cutting the cord.
The cost of the internet will go up. You might be getting a bundled deal now with cable. Dropping TV will, for most people, make your monthly bill go higher.
You might need to upgrade your internet speeds which will cost more too. You may need to improve your home internet and WiFi. If you're already seeing buffering warnings on Netflix, you'll need to invest in a better WiFi router and depending on the size of your house, a mesh system that improves internet speeds throughout your home.
You'll lose some channels you want to watch. Whether you decide on Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling or Fubo, they don't offer everything. One might have A&E but doesn't have Bravo and another is just the opposite. Someone in the house may not be able to watch their favorite show and channel.
How many screens will be streaming at the same time? YouTube limits it to 3, Hulu 2 and Sling just one unless you pay extra.
Streaming services are going to cost about $60 a month plus taxes and fees. The average cable customer is paying $160, the cost of the most popular satellite subscription is $110 a month plus fees and taxes. If you want a lot of channels you'll never get close to $25 a month. It'll be more like $65.