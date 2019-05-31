What the Tech? What parents should know about Reddit
It's maybe the biggest website you've never heard of, or never visited.
It's called "Reddit" and it's widely considered the front page of the internet. Yet, almost every parent I talked to said they've never been on it or they think it's dangerous.
Simply put, you can find anything on Reddit. The site's been around since 2005. Users post news, videos, thoughts, jokes. There's also quite a lot of not-safe-for-work content. Nudity, language, but that's just a small part of what you'll see here.
Open the website or the Reddit app and you'll see what's new and what's popular at the moment. Users can upvote posts which drives them to the top of the feed. This is why viral videos often show up on Reddit before you see them anywhere else.
Content is moderated by users and bots, and if a post is illegal, sexually suggestive involving minors, incites violence, bullies or involuntary pornography, the posts are removed. Most of the time, rather quickly.
There are also sub-reddits to make it easy to find what you're looking for and there's a sub for everything. Popular sub reddits are "funny," "Today I learned," and something called "Earth Porn," which is a community of landscape photographers who post incredible photos of nature. There's "Idiots in Cars" with loads of dash-cam footage.
There are also "AMA's" or Ask Me Anything, where former President Obama answered questions for a half hour.
What's most refreshing about Reddit is how people treat each other in the comments. Rarely do I see a nasty exchange among users. I know people will disagree with me, but comments on posts that I see on popular posts are civil. That isn't to say they're PG, there's quite a supply of "F-words" from users.
All that being said, if you stick to the home page and popular posts, there isn't anything inherently bad about Reddit. It's like the internet as a whole. Kids and anyone can find most anything they search for.
Reddit is not intended for users under the age of 13, but that doesn't stop someone from lying about their age, just like with any of the other sites.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? What parents should know about Reddit
It's maybe the biggest website you've never heard of, or never visited.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep
A new study shows a rising number of teenagers are sleeping with their phone and wake up throughout the night to check it, but there are two huge reasons this could wreck your sleep.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Father's Day gift ideas
This year there are some gadgets that have only been around for the past few months.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Summer data savers
The summer months can have an effect on your smartphone and how you use it, but it's not just the heat.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Tasty
The simple app features recipes, videos and nutrional informationRead More »
-
What the Tech? iOS updates
Apple has reportedly agreed to be more up front about how new updates might affect performance in older iPhones.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Check Your Passwords
Google disclosed in a blog post this week that it accidentally stored some passwords in plain text that could have been seen by employees.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Free TV for cord cutters
You can save even more money (as in all of it) by cutting all the subscriptions and not paying anything for television content.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Micro-influencers
Many people dream of quitting their jobs and trading it all in to travel the world.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Ava
Most of us depend on mobile apps to stay connected and play games or music, but there are some apps that literally change people's lives.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Tech to fight robo calls
Up until now, it's been illegal for a cellular company to block a call.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Disney Plus
Netflix is losing some of its most popular contentRead More »
-
What the Tech? Alexa Guard
Amazon is unveiling a new feature of its Alexa devices: fighting crime.Read More »
-
What the Tech? High school grad gifts
Here are some unique but useful tech ideas for high school graduates.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Depop
Every day it seems there's a new app where people can buy and sell used clothing, but teens and young adults seem to be gravitating to a relatively new (and very popular) app.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Beastie Boys release new doc '25 Years of Ill Communication'
The Beastie Boys are revisiting the ups and downs of their early career...Read More »
-
Diplo responds to Joe Jonas saying he 'ruined' his wedding
Is that a clapback we hear, Diplo?Read More »
-
Taron Egerton says there was no roadmap for his work in 'Rocketman'
Taron Egerton, the 29-year-old British actor who gained notoriety in...Read More »
-
Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed investigation weeks before dismissing case
A week after actor Jussie Smollett turned himself in to Chicago...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
German government expands electric car incentive program
BERLIN (AP) - The German government is extending a system of incentives to buy electric cars by...Read More »
-
Report: Zuckerberg security chief accused of misconduct
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief faces accusations of...Read More »
-
Judge orders Facebook to turn over records on data privacy
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware judge is ordering Facebook to turn over internal records regarding...Read More »
-
Critics say FCC report overstates broadband availability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Federal Communications Commission's broadband report is being...Read More »
-
Seattle man builds fence around car-share vehicle at duplex
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle man took exception to a car-share vehicle that was parked without...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center
- Updated Lawsuit: Lehigh University doctor gave inappropriate breast exams, sexually harassed coworkers
- Updated Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township
- NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
- Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department
- Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots
- Long-term health effects of teen dating violence
- LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
- 19th-century Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief