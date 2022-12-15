Most of us pay $140 for an Amazon Prime membership for the 2-day free shipping. But even if the package doesn't show up in a week, according to Amazon it may still be on time.
Amazon's 2-day shipping clock doesn't start until the item is shipped not when you place the order. If an item is sold out, like an Echo Show, even if it doesn't arrive in 5-6 months, it can still fall within the 2-day window delivery window.
If an item is in stock and doesn't arrive within two days of shipping, you can ask Amazon to make amends. Amazon's policy doesn't spell it out, but if you search for Amazon Delayed Delivery, you can make your case. If you're polite about it, you could get a small credit as an apology for the delay. Some shoppers report getting a 1-month extension on their Prime membership. But there's no guarantee.
What if you don't get something you ordered from another company? The FCC says you should contact the seller to resolve the problem. If that doesn't work and your credit card is charged, dispute the charge with your credit card company.
If you used a debit card, contact your bank. But fair warning, you may not have much recourse if the money already left your account.
Before ordering something you see on Facebook, or in an email or website, check out the company by searching for it on Google. And if you've ever ordered anything with a debit card, go to the company's website and make sure it isn't saved there.