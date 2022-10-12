Facebook identified more than 400 malicious apps that don't work unless you sign in using your Facebook credentials. When a user does that, the bad guys capture their username and password and can do whatever they want with the user's Facebook account.
The apps identified include some of the "turn me into a cartoon" photo editing apps, game apps, music apps, and free VPN apps among others. Those were all Android apps. The iOS apps were business suite apps most consumers wouldn't download.
If you downloaded them earlier, you need to do a few things. First, check your Facebook settings. Under Security and Login, click on Apps and Websites. You'll see all of the apps you've signed in to use, with your Facebook login information. If you see one you don't remember or no longer use, it's a good idea to trash it.
If you receive a warning from Facebook or Meta, change your password to something unique that you don't use anywhere else. A good way to create a tough password you can remember is to think of two songs or movies, use the first letter of each word, add a special character and fb, or fk somewhere so you'll easily remember the password and what it's for.
Be selective in which apps you download and install. If it asks for your Facebook login before you can use it, beware. That's suspicious.