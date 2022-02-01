Spotify has the largest number of subscribers, and it's not even close. But there are Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and others. Let's take a look, or a listen to help you decide.
First: catalogs. Amazon says it has 75 million titles, Spotify has 70 million, Apple Music has 90 million. Tidal, a service you may not have heard about, says it has 80 million songs, and YouTube music has over 50 million. But YouTube also has concerts and remakes.
Amazon though frequently removes music. This playlist for example I created years ago. Those grayed-out song titles are no longer available on Amazon Prime Unlimited.
Spotify and Apple seem to keep more titles for longer. But they all miss on some artists. Tidal doesn't have any Allman Brothers.
Subscriptions are basically $10 a month across the board, but Amazon Prime members can get Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.
As far as sound quality, Amazon, Apple, and Tidal claim music is higher quality. True, but most people may not be able to tell the difference.
Spotify has the best user interface and song recommendations. It's best-all around for people who want to discover music, build playlists, and for podcasts.
Apple Music is best for Apple fans, particularly those who listen to music on Apple Airpods.
Amazon is fine for Prime Members and a little cheaper. I thought Tidal has the best sound quality and YouTube music is best if you like concerts, covers, and music videos.
Spotify and Amazon have free versions if you don't mind listening to ads every 20 minutes.
And remember, your favorite artist may be on one service and not the other so it's best to check them out before making the switch.