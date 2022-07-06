No phone is waterproof but most are water-resistant. Samsung and Google say their phones are water-resistant up to about a meter of water and for up to 30 minutes. We're talking baby pool.
Apple on the other hand says its newer iPhones are water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. But that's if the phone is in good shape.
But any phone with a cracked back or screen isn't water-resistant at all.
"The integrity of that case or screen is no longer there so of course you can get the liquid in there," said Asurion's Larry Murphy.
Murphy says the type of water matters. Freshwater is less damaging than chlorine or salt water.
"Salt water is very damaging to your device. Saltwater is super corrosive," Murphy said.
If your phone drops into shallow water for a couple of minutes, it should be fine. If it shuts off and doesn't turn back on, shake it to get as much water out of it as possible, then set it somewhere out of the sun to dry. Do not try turning it on or putting it on charge.
"You want to get as much liquid out of that device as possible," Murphy said.
If you're headed out anywhere near water, plan ahead. Invest in plastic pouches. They close tightly to prevent drops from getting inside and they'll float if the phone is accidentally dropped into the water.
Another water-resistant pouch protects the phone from heat. They also float. They're both widely available for about $20.
Murphy's best advice if you're taking a phone anywhere?
"Do yourself a favor and back up your information because that will save everyone a little bit of a headache," Murphy said.
If the phone is cracked, humidity can cause damage and let moisture get inside the phone. Best to put a case on it and if it does get wet, act quickly.