It's true that attaching a TV antenna to the cable or coaxial connection will get you free channels in high-definition. But let's look at the claims that are flat-out lies.
One ad says the antenna can get ESPN, CNN, and other cable channels. That isn't remotely true. An antenna will get network TV stations near you.
One antenna is advertised as getting stations 400 miles away. Not true. Antennas must be able to "see" the station transmitter. A mountain can be in the way. And the earth's curvature prevents a line of site over 70 miles or so.
The smartphone app "Antenna Point" shows where TV transmitters are located, which will help you decide where to put the antenna.
Indoor antennas can generally get stations from 20-30 miles away. Outdoor antennas might get stations 70 miles away or so.
You won't get 4K TV. At least not right now as stations don't broadcast signals in 4K over the air. But you will get full HD, a better picture than you'll get from cable or satellite.
Why get an antenna? For cord-cutters who only subscribe to Netflix or Hulu, an antenna will allow you to see network programming and, more importantly, local news and weather. That's extremely important during storms.
How much can you expect to pay? Maybe $30-$40. But if you've got an old antenna somewhere, even one your grandparents used, that'll work just as well. I bought this one at a yard sale for $5 and it works just as well as any other.
And if you have an antenna, it's a good idea to re-scan for channels every few months.