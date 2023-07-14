ioS 17 is now available for all iPhone users. It is the beta version which means everyone who downloads it will be helping Apple find the bugs or problems before it's released this fall.
To be part of the beta program, you just go to the website on your phone, agree to be part of the program, and confirm you know the risk. But should you get the Beta version or wait a few months until Apple finds and fixes any problems?
iOS 17 has some features you may want, including new emoji. Contact posters are pretty cool. These will pop up on the screen when you call someone or they call you.
There's Facetime voicemail. If you can't answer a Facetime call they can leave you a video message.
Standby may be the most helpful. It turns your phone into a bedside alarm clock when you put it on charge in the horizontal position. It displays the clock, calendar, and other widgets and when the lights go off, it turns on night mode.
And live voicemail. If someone leaves a message when you can't answer you can see a real-time transcription of their message to decide whether you want it to stay in voicemail or answer the call.
It's tempting but be aware if you download ios 17 beta it may run into a few problems. Some apps may not work, and the battery may drain faster. If you can't wait until mid-September or so, back up your phone just in case something goes wrong.