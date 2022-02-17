If you've ever compared prices for vacations on a travel website, you may have noticed the prices are really close. In most cases, prices are identical no matter where you search.
A hotel in Cabo, every site I check the price is within a dollar or two. Most are identical. That's not a coincidence.
The most popular travel booking sites are owned by the same company. Expedia owns Travelocity, hotwire, Orbitz, Trivago, Hotels.com, VRBO, and others. They're not competitors, they're the same company. You may run across a good deal that bundles rooms with airplane tickets, but more likely, is the deals are practically the same.
Looking for reviews? TripAdvisor is packed with information and reviews. It's also owned by Expedia, and it's also filled with fake reviews.
Searching for hotels in San Francisco, one hotel had 64 reviews, but enough stars that it's #7 on the "Best Value" list. I copied and pasted the TripAdvisor listing into the website Fakespot.com, which analyzed the 64 reviews, looking for common keywords and reviews written by the same people. Fakespot found about 30% of the TripAdvisor reviews for this hotel are likely fakes.
Check out Google Travel, armed with the biggest search engine in the world. It combs the internet for prices, reviews, recommendations, and articles about the destination published on independent websites and news sites.
Travel websites are good for window shopping, but before you book, contact the hotel or resort directly. Since they pay a commission to the travel sites, they may cut you a deal, offer extras such as free internet or a free meal, and they're more willing to do special requests than if you book through a travel site.
Do your homework, so the only way you get burned is by not using enough sunblock.