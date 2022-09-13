If you've noticed a red number 1 on your home screen's settings app, you've got an update available. iOS 16 is fully available to all iPhone users. And lots of people are wondering, should I do it, or wait?
Even though Apple has been testing the new operating system for a couple of months, some users may find there are bugs in the new software. Bugs could mean some apps don't work well, or the phone just doesn't work smoothly. It frequently happens with new operating systems.
If you can wait, it's a good idea to hold off the update until Apple fixes the early bugs and releases 16.1. The first update with any new iOS is usually a week or maybe two.
If you simply can't wait for new features, there are a few things to think about before installing iOS 16. First, update all of the apps you have on your phone. Open the App Store app, tap your photo in the upper right-hand corner and scroll down to see which apps need updating. You will need around 5 gigabytes of free space before downloading the update.
Then, back up your phone to iCloud or to a computer. In case something goes wrong, you'll need to restore it from a backup so you don't lose anything.
Once you've done that, you can install the new operating system. I suggest doing this when you're on your home WiFi. You'll want a good internet connection and this will take some time and your phone will need to restart.
I've been using the beta version of iOS 16 for some time and it does have some new features iPhone users will like.