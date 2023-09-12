There's a reason a TV show is considered a classic. They were good for their time. Shows like Gilligan's Island, Bewitched, and Charlie's Angels are popular again.
TV theme songs that have stuck in your head for 50 years or more, and viewers are humming along again.
According to Fast Company and the research group "Qloo," viewers are tuning in again to vintage or retro content. Perhaps because of the writer's and actors' strikes. But there are other factors.
Streaming services YouTube TV, Hulu, and Netflix have raised prices recently. Plus, the library and quality of shows free services offer have improved. Tubi, Pluto, FreeVee, the Roku Channel, and Crackle have half a century of classic TV comedies and dramas at their fingertips.
Tubi, which has 250 free live channels, reports it hit 74 million monthly active users last month. Pluto TV has seen its viewership jump by 70%. You won't get every episode of every show, and audio and video quality isn't what you've come to expect from Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. But all are free, as long as you don't mind about a minute and a half of commercials before, during, and after shows.
Which of the free services offers the best selection of classic TV shows? That's a matter of taste of course. But if you're curious and don't want to scroll through the listings, I've done it for you. An almost complete list of classic TV shows and where you can find them on my blog, whatthetech.tv.
And I apologize if you didn't want those theme songs stuck in your head.