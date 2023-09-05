For a lot of people, it doesn't make sense to pay $140 a year for an Amazon Prime membership. A lot of people do, just for free shipping. But shoppers could get free shipping without a Prime membership by spending at least $25. Amazon has now raised that amount to $35.
Non-Prime members purchasing a Bluetooth speaker for $25 have to pay $6.99 to have it delivered.
The solution to always get free shipping is to buy something else to reach the $35 minimum without spending too much on things you don't need. Most shoppers aren't aware that Amazon sells quite a few 1, 2, and three dollar items.
The website cheapfiller.com finds them for you. Simply enter how much you need to spend and Cheap Filler locates items in that price range.
I need to spend another $9.65 with that speaker to reach the free shipping minimum. We'll search for $1 items. Here's a packet of taco seasoning for $1.49. Add three, and I'm just $5.18 shy of $35.
It'd cost more in shipping. Cheap Filler showed me this kitchen tool for $5.39. Add it to my cart with a click, and I've reached the minimum by 21 cents.
Cheap filler narrows the possibilities by categories and there are quite a few food items under or around $2. Sure you're spending a little more, but on things I know I'll need sooner or later. Plus, I've saved the $140 by not joining Prime.
It's a cheap way to save money.