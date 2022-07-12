Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all advertising the lowest TV prices in history.
Check this out: a 65-inch Samsung TV went on sale 4 years ago for $4,000. You can buy it today, for $900. A Sony TV was $2300 last year, and under $1,000 now.
Manufacturers are selling TVs now for less than it costs them to make because they're making money after you take it home.
The industry calls it "post-purchase monetization." Rather than relying on sales, Samsung, Vizio, Sony, LG, and other manufacturers can track what shows you watch, and sell the information to advertisers. That's revenue they earn for as long as you own the TV.
The smart TV function that allows you to stream content from any streaming service, gathers data on who's watching, how often they watch a show, and how long they watch. That's valuable information advertisers want, allowing them to target viewers with advertisements for items they're likely to be interested in.
There's nothing terrible about that since most of that data isn't tied to personal information. They know what you watch but not necessarily your name. But the information is tied to your IP address. So ads can potentially be sent to any account using your internet connection. Wild, huh?
If this is scary, you can turn off advertising tracking. Every TV manufacturer's settings are different, so dive in there and look for privacy and turn off personalization or turn on limit ad tracking.
If you're really worried about the information smart TVs gather from you, you can always unplug them from the internet but you'll lose most of the functionality.
So, there is a price to pay for cheap TVs: Your information.