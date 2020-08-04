If you're having trouble with your home internet, you're not alone.
With kids doing school work and parents working from home, your internet has never been as stressed as it is now.
All of those devices are competing for internet speed, but here's how you can help fix it.
Your WiFi router may be the problem. If your router is more than 5 years old, it's using technology that's over a decade out of date. Take a look at the router and pay close attention to the letter or letters after the numbers, 802.11.
If it's a "g," the router technology is 17 years out of date and will run much slower than what's available today.
If it's an "n," it's a decade old. Even if it's "ac," it's 6 years old.
The latest generation in WiFi technology is 802.11 ax, otherwise known as WiFi 6.
"WiFi 6 is all about improved performance, so you're going to get faster speeds, and it's about better efficiency. So the more devices you have, the better WiFi 6 is going to be for you," said Rayan Fakhro, of D-Link Systems, Inc.
WiFi 6 is 3-4 times faster than the previous generation. But the most important improvement is how it can handle multiple devices online at the same time.
Not only can it handle more devices, it smartly manages which devices need the most bandwidth at any given time. For instance, an Alexa device doesn't need a lot of bandwidth, so a WiFi 6 router can dedicate less bandwidth to Alexa and provide faster speeds to a laptop for a Zoom meeting.
WiFi 6 routers are pricey, in the $300-$600 price range. But if you have 10 things connected to the internet, are experiencing buffering or bad connections on important business meetings or watching Netflix, your WiFi router probably needs to be replaced.