If you've been stuck inside working from home for the past few months, a view from your window might be a good escape.
But not everyone has a good view from their window. What if you could open a window somewhere else around the world? You can with this very clever website, WindowSwap.
Visiting the homepage, you can click or tap on a button to see what other people see when they look out their window. Like Brooklyn, New York. Click it again and you're in the kitchen of a flat in San Paulo, Brazil. Another click and you're looking at the countryside in France.
A husband and wife created the website a couple of months ago in quarantine. Anyone can upload a video from their window. It needs to be a 10-minute horizontal view from a window or balcony. Just make sure the camera doesn't move by propping it up or putting it on a tripod.
Videos are reviewed before they're placed on the website.
But you'll probably be a little jealous of what other people get to see every day. How would anyone ever get any work done with that view?