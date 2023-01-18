Newer smartphones and other small devices have wireless charging built-in. Just place them on top of a charging device. What if though, you didn't need to place them on top of a charger?
Two companies I saw recently at CES say they charge a smartphone through the air.
"It's wireless power. Just like WiFi. You walk into a room in proximity to a Cota transmitter and your devices will be powering," said Jennifer Grenz, with the company Ossia Inc.
I first saw Ossia six years ago at CES, with wireless charging devices built into ceiling tiles. This year, transmitters were shown that sit anywhere in your house that can charge phones and batteries in just about everything.
"You have security cameras, motion sensors, temperature sensors, or that pesky AA battery that chirps at you in the middle of the night. You put the Cota circuitry in that battery in your smoke detector it will never chirp at you again," Grenz said.
PowerCast is another company that developed a $5 chip that can be embedded in devices.
"We have our transmitter devices here. They're putting RF energy into the air and converting it efficiently into DC power that can be used to recharge batteries," said Eric Biel, with Powercast.
Powercast hopes to work with device manufacturers to include the chip in future products. So how close are we to seeing totally wireless charging in our homes?
"I think you're going to start finding these in homes at the end of this year and early next year. We are shipping a security camera bundle. You'll get a Cota transmitter and you just take that camera and stick it up on the wall. There will be no wires. It'll be constantly powered," Grenz said.
Is it safe having RF waves in the air? Both companies say it's perfectly safe and they're FCC certified.