If you're still working from home, you might be spending hours at your desk doing Zoom calls and answering emails, and that can cause some problems with your health.
"Zoom fatigue" is real.
No one was prepared to work from home for this long. Now we have hours of Zoom calls, hours of sitting at a computer staring at a screen. We're not walking around the office like we used to.
I spoke to a chiropractor, Dr. Alec Dragelin, who says they're seeing more new patients with aches and pains they haven't had before.
"The two biggest conditions have been neck-related issues and back-related issues as well," he said.
Part of the problem is people are staring at a laptop sitting on their lap, or on a desk positioned below their line of sight. Their head is tilted down for hours. But simply raising the computer might cause their arms and hands to be up which can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome.
One thing you can do is get a standing desk. A desk that raises and lowers at the touch of a button.
Another thing you can do is get a Bluetooth keyboard. Place your laptop on a few books, which not only makes the Zoom calls look better, like this, but prevents tilting your neck down for hours. Use the Bluetooth keyboard at a comfortable level on the desk.
Dr. Dragelin tells me, no matter how you sit at the computer, don't stay in that position for too long. It's the lack of changing positions, the lack of movement, that's really causing some of the biggest issues that we're seeing.
The key is, regardless of where your laptop or camera is positioned, as long as you're making an effort to change that, it should go pretty well.
Dr. Dragelin says try this: every 15-20 minutes, change positions. Walk a lap or two around the room. It may keep those aches and pains away, and no one knows how much longer we may have to work from home.