This week's windy weather is taking a lot of leaves off the trees. But, local geologists love when that happens.
“In Pennsylvania, the plants make it very difficult to traverse the landscape and also difficult to see the ground” says Dr. Martin Helmike, a geologist at West Chester University.
This is the time of the year when he likes to get into the field, particularly boulder fields.
And he's in luck. Pennsylvania has a lot of them.
There are enough boulder fields across Pennsylvania that Appalachian Trail 'Thru-hikers' call the state 'Rocksylvania'.
Martin jokes that part of the the reason the Appalachian Trail is so rocky is that it's the only part of Pennsylvania where no one would be build a farm. But, the trail was constructed in places that were not already occupied.
These really rocky spots are here because of the last ice age. That's when glaciers covered parts of northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Martin explains that glaciers didn't make it south enough to Berks County or the Lehigh Valley. But, the tremendous temperature swings that part of Pennsylvania and New Jersey did experience cracked apart the rocks and caused all the boulder fields. The boulders are still here because our local rocks are particularly hard. They're resistant to erosion.
“When I through hiked the Appalachian trail in 1988, by far Pennsylvania was the toughest portion of the trail because of this phenomenon: very hard rock. You're also walking on rolling boulders! Every step, you have to be careful where you place your foot" says Martin.
So these days, when Martin and his students study boulder fields, they’ll use a drone.
They've been doing a lot of research with drones. Aerial images from drones show something that's normally hidden from sight: they can see the that boulders are arranged in special patterns. They’re arranged in small circles that are very difficult to see when you're standing on the ground and impossible to see from an airplane.
These patterns indicate there was a near-glacier environment in this region of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. During that time, this area would have had a tundra environment.
Instead of grass, most of the ground would have been spongy shrubberies, and there would have been many muddy wetlands.
Before these chillier times, there were fiery times in this part of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Some of our boulder fields, like 'Ringing Rock' boulder fields in upper Bucks and Montgomery counties, have a volcanic origin.
An origin that dates back to when the world was one super continent. When that giant continent broke apart, lava flowed in this part of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and that lava hardened into the rock that is now 'ringing rocks'.
More officially, these rocks are called sonorous rocks: rocks that make sounds.
When you hit those rocks in Bucks and Montgomery Counties with a hammer, they make a ding sound. A sound you'd expect to hear if you hit a bell with a hammer.
Martin says these rocks ring for the same physical reason a regular bell rings.
You need a couple of things for rocks to make a sound like that.
First, the rocks need to be the correct shape. Second, they need to be a material that has a very high tensile strength. In other words, they need to be rocks that are very resistant to breaking under pressure.
Lava is the reason why these rocks have a high tensile strength. According to Martin, the 'ringing rocks' were under high pressure when they formed. When the lava solidified into these rocks, they kept that high pressure, and that high pressure strength is why they ring when you hit them.
If you want to visit one of the 'ringing rock' boulder fields, Martin asks that you hit the rocks gently with a hammer, being careful not to damage them.
You can visit 'ringing rock' parks in Bucks County and Montgomery County. You can also find 'ringing rocks' in a state gamelands in Bucks County.
Not all of the rocks will ring in those boulder fields, but most do. If you don't hear a ring when you first hit a rock with a hammer, try a different part of the rock or or nearby rock.
The boulder field Martin visited with his students is in Hickory Run State Park. These rocks do not ring.