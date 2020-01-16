READING, Pa. - The forecast for some snow this weekend has forced a change in plans for Reading Fire + Ice Fest's first-ever craft beer festival.
The Reading Downtown Improvement District, which organizes the annual Fire + Ice Fest, announced Thursday that the craft beer festival and chili cook-off will now be held at The Abraham Lincoln at North Fifth and Washington streets.
It was originally planned for the parking lot behind the State Office Building.
The craft beer festival will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tasting tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door and include a 5-ounce tasting glass and a ticket to the chili cook-off. Free parking will be available in the Lincoln's lot.
The Fire + Ice Fest, now in its sixth year, will get underway at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday in the 500 block of Penn Street.
Festivities include professional ice-carving demonstrations, fire performances, seven concerts, and the ticketed Snowfall Bash at the DoubleTree Hotel.