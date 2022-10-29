TAMAQUA, Pa. -- The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames.
According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, six buildings were damaged. One is a total loss.
He said everyone escaped safely. Members of the American Red Cross were on the scene assisting those left without a home.
Crews were seen atop the roofs working to get a handle on the flames. Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.