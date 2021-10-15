Chef Fred Duerr from the Rising Sun Inn in Telford and Henry's Salt of the Sea in Allentown offers recipes for fall-inspired dishes available at both restaurants.
Butternut squash Ravioli with brown butter, sage, and feta cheese
Ingredients:
5 butternut squash ravioli
2 oz. butter
1 tsp. chopped sage
2 oz. crumbled feta cheese
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Place five butternut squash ravioli in boiling water. Poach for three to five minutes. Take ravioli out of water, dry off. In a medium hot pan, place two ounces of butter. Cook butter for three minutes on medium heat until butter turns brown. Add 1 teaspoon of fresh, chopped sage. Toss ravioli in brown butter and sage. Place on plate. Pour remaining butter on top of ravioli. Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese on top. Salt and pepper to taste.
Lobster Francaise
Ingredients:
2 – 6oz. Brazilian lobster tails split out of shell cut into four pieces
1 cup flour
2 beaten eggs
1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
1/4 cup tomato concasse (skinless & seedless)
1 tbsp. capers
1 tbsp. diced shallots
Juice from 1/2 lemon
1/4 white wine
1/4 pound soft butter
Directions:
Roll lobster in flour, shake off extra, place in egg batter in a medium-hot, non-stick frying pan with a little oil. Place lobster pieces flesh side down (helps prevent from curling). Sauté for three to five minutes till slightly golden. Turn, and put in 325 degree oven for five minutes. Take out, and place on serving plate. Add tomato, capers, shallots, mushroom, lemon juice. Deglaze with wine whisk in soft butter. Cook slightly, pour over lobster and enjoy. Lobster can be substituted with veal, flounder, or chicken.