On this edition of Sunrise Chef, the WFMZ morning team met with Mark Yundt from The Marquee Kitchen.
The Marquee Kitchen is a Lehigh-Valley Based caterer that offers of a variety of services, as well as delicious meals. Watch the Sunrise segment to see just what he cooked up in the kitchen.
Yundt also wants to remind residents that his catering will be available during the Big Game Day coming up in February! Be sure to place your orders soon for special meal packages that Yundt is offering.
To place an order, or to simply learn more about The Marquee Kitchen, visit their website.