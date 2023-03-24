It's Friday, and that means we have our Sunrise Chef in the studio.
Bear Creek Mountain Resort executive chef Anthony DiStefano and banquet manager Jordon Bossler were in the Sunrise kitchen, celebrating National Cheesesteak Day.
Chef Anthony made a surf and turf cheesesteak with Australian wagyu ribeye, cave aged cheddar, and seeded Sarcone roll along with Maine Lobster.
For the second meal, he made a Jersey Ripper vegan dog, Chicago vegan dog, and the very best vegan dog.
All of this was topped off with a smoked cocktail.