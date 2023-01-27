From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters to stained glass, one couple has painstakingly restored and preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion.
And now, it's open for business.
Chef Jon, Michelle Konish, and Emily Bettys joined WFMZ Friday morning to talk about the mansion being renovated and reopening.
Wilbur Mansion is located in the Fountain Hill section of Bethlehem, at the foot of the Hill-to-Hill bridge.
The Gothic-revival style mansion was built in the 1860s by Lehigh Valley Railroad President E.P. Wilbur. The recent renovation preserved much of the original architecture and craftsmanship, and every room is unique and has a story to go with it.
Chef Jon McCain is from Pittstown, New Jersey. He spent years working his way around the kitchen in award-winning Michelin-star-rated restaurants.
Chef Jon featured three of his recipes on WFMZ: Beef short ribs and caramelized apple crisp.
Beef Short Ribs
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. beef short ribs
- Kosher salt
- Coarse ground black pepper
- 1 oz. grapeseed oil
- 2 oz. tomato paste
- 8 oz. red wine
- 32 oz. beef stock
- 4 cloves garlic
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 4 sprigs rosemary
Method:
1. Season beef short ribs with coarse ground black pepper and kosher salt.
2. Sear on all sides with grapeseed oil.
3. Remove from pot.
4. Add vegetables and brown in beef fat.
5. Add tomato paste and mix with vegetables - cook 2 min.
6. Deglaze with red wine and cook until thickened.
7. Add beef stock, herbs, and garlic. Cook on low until simmering.
8. Cover and bake in oven for 4-6 hrs at 225 F.
When tender and somewhat gelatinous feeling, the ribs are done.
9. Gently remove from pot with slotted spatula or spoon and place on a tray to cool.
10. Strain braising liquid into a wide pan and reduce until thickened.
11. Glaze short ribs with sauce.
Caramelized Apple Filling
Yield: 9 mini pies
- 18c firm apples, granny smith, fuji, etc, peeled and diced
- 2 ½ c cranberries
- 1 c sugar
- 1 c brown sugar
- ¾ c cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp nutmeg
- 1 Tbsp cloves
- Pinch of salt
- 3 Tbsp brandy
- 3 Tbsp maple syrup
1. In a small saucepan, over medium heat combine cranberries, apples.
2. Stirring frequently, cook until apples are golden and tender but still retain some texture.
3. Deglaze with the brandy and apple cider.
4. Add the remaining ingredients and cook, stirring frequently until sugars melt and everything is combined.
5. Bake at 400 F, high fan, for 22 mins.
Rolled Oat Crumble
Yield: 3 qt
- 4 1/2 c rolled oats
- 2 c flour
- 1 ½ c light brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- 2 ¼ c clarified butter
1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
2. Work in butter until the size of peas.
3. Freeze for 3 hours or overnight.
4. Pulse crumble in robot coupe until a fine crumb is formed.