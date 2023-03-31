Chef Jamie McKeon is in the Sunrise kitchen today to cook up some healthy foods ahead of the St. Luke's Half Marathon and 5K.
This year, runners will be served black bean burgers after the marathon.
Best Black Bean Burgers
When testing the fine deliciousness of a burger black bean style, I did not make them vegan or vegetarian, however if you omit Worcestershire sauce it will be vegetarian. (Worcestershire has anchovies in it!). Replace bread crumbs with oat flour and it will be vegan, but in doing so I found them very stiff. Your choice!
Ingredients
- 2 (14 ounce) cans black beans, drained, rinsed, and patted dry
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 3/4 cup finely chopped bell pepper (1/2 of a pepper)
- 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion (1/2 of a large onion)
- 3 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 Tablespoon)
- 1 - 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs or oat flour
- 1/2 cup feta cheese (skip if vegan)
- 2 large eggs (see note below for vegan substitution)
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce (see note for vegan & vegetarian version)
- 2 Tablespoons ketchup, mayo, or BBQ sauce
- pinch salt + pepper
Instructions
1. Drain beans and rinse.
2. Meanwhile, sauté olive oil, chopped pepper, onion, and garlic over medium heat until peppers and onions are soft, about 5-6 minutes. Gently blot some of the moisture out. Place in a large bowl or in a food processor with the remaining ingredients (cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, Worcestershire, ketchup, salt, and pepper). Stir or pulse everything together, then add the black beans. Mash with a fork or pulse the mixture, leaving some larger chunks of beans.
3. Form into patties: about 1/3 cup of mixture in each.
4. To bake: Place patties on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake at 375°F (191°C) for 10 minutes on each side, 20 minutes total. To grill: Place patties on greased aluminum foil and grill 8 minutes on each side. Heat temperature is personal preference as all grills differ. Generally, black bean burgers should grill on medium-high heat about 350°F (177°C) – 400°F (204°C).
5. Serve with your favorite toppings. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Dried Fruit and Nuts Energy Bites
Use these no bake treats for any occasion. I have found that you can use mixture as a topping on top of French toast before rolling into balls. Oh my what deliciousness!
Ingredients
- 2 cups Dried Fruit (unsweetened). I use mangoes, dates, golden raisins, and craisins.
- 2 Cups Mixed Nuts (unsalted). I use almonds, walnuts and cashews.
- 2 Cups Seeds (unsalted). I use pumpkin and sunflower.
- 1 pinch Cinnamon, ground
- pinch-Kosher salt
- 1 cup sesame seeds, dry toasted in pan.
Directions
1. In a food processor combine dried fruit and pulse until well blended.
2. Add dried nuts and pulse until blended.
3. Add seeds blend until mixed well. Add cinnamon and salt. Pulse until smooth (mushy).
4. Place seeds in a bowl. Take mixture and divide into 20 squares or using a tablespoon roll into balls until smooth and toss into seeds.
5. Place on serving vessel and refrigerate. Store leftovers in plastic bag.
Good for a couple weeks or freezes well.
It is important to use a variety of nuts, fruit and seeds. Make sure all dried fruit is unsweetened.
Lions Mane (Pom Pom) Crab Cakes
This mushroom deliciousness recipe tastes like lump crabmeat. When shredded the mushrooms replace lump crabmeat.
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 1 Lb. lion’s mane mushroom
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup scallions
- 1/2 cup green peppers – diced fine
- 1/2 cup finely diced white or Spanish onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic minced
- 2 tablespoon garlic, minced fine
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons mayo
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1.5 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1 small lemon- zests and juice. Or half a large one.
- ½ teaspoon sriracha hot sauce (optional)
- Pinch of salt and pepper
Yogurt Sauce
- ¼ cup plain yogurt
- 2 tablespoons mayo
- ½ teaspoon. Old Bay seasoning
- ¼ lemon juice and zest
- Pinch salt and pepper
Directions
1. Shred the mushrooms instead of slicing them with knife (looks more like crabmeat). Set aside in medium bowl.
2. Sauté vegetables with garlic and oil, cool.
3. In a large bowl whisk eggs, breadcrumbs, green onins, and cooling vegetables. Mustard and mayo, and the rest of ingredients.
4. Fold in mushrooms.
5. Form mushroom mix into 6 patties (smaller for appetizers).
6. Place on a sprayed or parchment paper cookie sheet. Can be made day before to allow set-up. Preheat oven to 400.
7. Cook for 8 minutes until top is golden brown. Flip over for another 5 min.
8. Place on serving platter. Squeeze with lemon juice and garnish with parsley. Sauce on top or side, your choice.