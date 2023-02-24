East Penn Area Restaurant Week begins February 26, 2023 and continues until March 4, 2023.
Several area restaurants are participating in this event, including the Savory Grille.
Shawn Doyle, chef at Savory Grille, visited WFMZ's Sunrise kitchen to show what the restaurant will be serving up for the event.
Hayden Rinde, manager of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce, also visited the Sunrise Kitchen to talk about the importance of Restaurant Week and how it exposes people to the different restaurants in the area.