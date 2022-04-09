Earth Day will be celebrated on April 22, and 69 News is celebrating early by learning how what we eat impacts the planet.
Morgan Laugier-Neiser, a Registered Dietitian at ShopRite joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to showcase some recipes that will impact the planet positively.
Laugier-Neiser says to start by eating more plants in general, including beans and legumes.
She showcased a lentil-based sloppy joe with tri-colored carrots, tri-colored peppers, onion and garlic.
Ingredients include:
- 1 1/2 cups green or brown lentils
- 1 tbs Olive Oil
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 medium carrot, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper
- 1 cup finely chopped white onion
- 1/2 Wholesome Pantry™ Organic Diced Tomatoes
- 1/4 cup reduced sugar tomato ketchup
- 2 tbs Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp Chili Powder
- 8 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
Directions
- Prepare lentils as label directs.
- In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
- Add garlic, carrot, bell pepper and onion; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently.
- Add tomatoes with their juice, ketchup, mustard, chili powder, lentils, ½ cup water, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper; cook 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
- Makes about 5 cups.
- Toast buns; serve filled with lentil mixture.
Chef Tip: Use leftover lentil mixture as a hearty pasta sauce, add to soup or stew, or serve over whole grain toast topped with a poached egg.
Dietitian Tip: Serve with frozen sweet potato fries, and sauteed spinach to make a better-for-you comfort food meal!
See more in the ShopRite Recipe Shop.