You may be aware that February is Heart Health Month, but did you know it is also National Sweet Potato Month?
Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Lyndi Wieand is in the Sunrise Kitchen with us to discuss the benefits of sweet potatoes on heart health and making some delicious recipes using them.
There are so many foods and nutrients that we can consume in our diets that can promote better heart health. These include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fatty fish, healthy fats and so much more.
Today, our star vegetable is North Carolina Sweetpotatoes, which contains many of these heart-healthy nutrients.
Sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium, boasting about 950 mg per cup! Potassium is a very important mineral for heart health and can help lower blood pressure by helping the body manage and eliminate excess sodium and fluid. Potassium also helps regulate heart rhythms and muscle contractions.
Sweet potatoes are also high in fiber, a nutrient that helps with digestion and fullness. In a medium sized sweet potato with the skin, you will be getting about 4g of fiber. Dietary fiber can also play a small role in helping to reduce cholesterol. Sweet potatoes contain soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which play a role in overall health and well-being.
Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet without the addition of added sugars, thanks to the enzymes involved in the breakdown of their carbohydrates, so they will be a great compliment to our dish this morning.
Our first recipe today is for Sweet Potato Blueberry Baked Oatmeal, which is going to be a great option for breakfast for a busy family because it makes several portions and can be helpful for meal prep during the week. Oats and blueberries are two foods that are great for heart health, too.
We talked about how sweet potatoes have lots of dietary fiber and potassium. In addition to that, one medium sweet potato contains over 100% of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin A, which plays a role in vision, bone development and immune function. For maximum absorption of vitamin A, be sure to pair your sweet potato with foods that contain some fat – such as a pat of butter or avocado.
Sweet potatoes are also complex carbohydrates and are low on the glycemic index scale. This means that they break down more slowly in the body, which may produce fewer fluctuations in blood glucose and insulin levels.
Our next recipe for Southwestern Sweet Potato Nachos could be great to make for the Big Game this weekend and a fun and more nutritious twist on traditional nachos.
We’ve been talking about foods and nutrients that help to promote good heart health, but many of these also promote good gut health through the form of prebiotics. Prebiotics are a form of dietary fiber that feed the “friendly” bacteria in your gut. Some examples include: oats, blueberries (which we used in the first segment), bananas, onions, garlic, asparagus, mushrooms and sweet potatoes.
Many of these foods are also full of antioxidants, which are compounds that reduce inflammation and can reduce the risk of chronic disease. Examples of these include berries, beans, spinach, citrus fruits, and many more foods. Bell peppers and sweet potatoes (which we will use in this last recipe) are included in that list.
This last recipe is for Sweet Potato Chicken Kebabs, and would be great for entertaining, or a family weeknight meal. It can be made by oven roasting or grilling, with a short cooking time. You can serve it with a side of whole grains or additional vegetables for a complete meal.