NAZARETH, Pa. -- Indigo 52 is the Lehigh Valley's first restaurant to be 100% gluten-free and 100% dairy free. The restaurant is also free of peanuts and shellfish.
Indigo 52 visited 69 News studio and made fresh apple pie stuffed french toast (gluten-free and vegan), a seasonal salad with grass-fed steak (gluten-free), and zebra cake (gluten-free and vegan).
Their food is made fresh, from scratch to order, and they use as many fresh local and organic ingredients as possible.
Their menu rotates based on seasonal items.
They are open breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but are now reservation only.
You can check out their menu and book a reservation on the Indigo 52 website.