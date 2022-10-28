Kingfish American Bistro and Wine Bar in Bethlehem joined WFMZ Friday morning to serve up some of its incredible dishes.
Chef Cale Beck made the following:
Sweet Crab Queso
- 1 qt heavy cream
- 1 lb cooper cheese
- ¼ cup cheddar or smoked gouda
- Dash tabasco
- 1 lb lump crab or snow crab
In a saucepan, heat heavy cream. When hot, combine all ingredients except the crab meat. Whisk until silky smooth. Remove from heat and fold in crab meat.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
With salsa huevona and avocado.
- 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
Season shrimp with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Grill until cooked.
Salsa Huevona
- 6 tomatoes
- 2 onions
- 6 cloves of garlic, roasted
- Bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 jalapeno
- 2 TBSP sherry vinegar
- 2-3 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
- 1-2 TBSP kosher salt
Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor. Pulse a few times until desired consistency.
Seared Sea Scallops
Made with balsamic butter, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, and goat cheese with grilled bread.
- 8 mushrooms
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, roasted, deseeded, sliced
- 2 oz. balsamic vinegar
- 2 oz. butter
In a pan, heat olive oil and sauté onions and mushrooms on medium heat until soft. Add red pepper and cook approximately 2 minutes. Deglaze with balsamic vinegar and cook for about 1 minute. Turn off heat and cream in butter. Serve with grilled bread.
Grilled Bread
- 1 loaf of nice crusty bread
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
Cut slices about an inch thick. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until marked or bread has a nice char.