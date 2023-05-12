As summer quickly approaches, you may be looking for some new ideas to eat more plant-forward meals using seasonal ingredients. Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Lyndi Wieand is back with us sharing some new ideas using mango.
Spiced Mango Baked Oats with White Chocolate and Pistachios
https://www.mango.org/recipes/spiced-mango-baked-oats-with-white-chocolate-and-pistachios/
This is a great option for breakfast for a busy family because it makes several portions and can be helpful for meal prep during the week. Oats and pistachios are two foods that are great for heart health, too.
Preparation Steps
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees then set aside about 1/4 of the chopped mango.
In a food processor or blender combine (mango chunks, banana, oats, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, baking soda, maple syrup, milk) and blend quickly into a chunky mixture is formed.Transfer the oat and mango mixture to 2 ramekins, filling each one about halfway.
Spoon 1 tablespoon each of the mango, white chocolate and the pistachios into the center of the ramekins then top off with the additional oat mixture.
Top with more mango chunks if desired and bake for 20-25 minutes until slightly puffed, golden and firm around the outer edges. Garnish with pistachios.
Mango Cobb Salad
This is a bright and summery variation of the classic meal. This colorful salad will be packed with flavor, textures, and lots of nutrition. You can make a few of these ahead of time to eat throughout the week or make fresh as an entrée. Feel free to substitute any of these ingredients for others that you prefer, or add on a few more!
Preparation Steps
Add lettuce to a large bowl and top with mango, avocado, feta, tomato, bacon and pickled red onion. Set aside.
Whisk together salad dressing ingredients (1 tbsp Honey Mustard, 1 tbsp Red Wine Vinegar, 1 tsp Honey, 2 tbsp Orange Juice, 1 Garlic Clove, minced, 2 tbsp Olive Oil, Sea Salt (to taste), Fresh Cracked Pepper (to taste)
Salmon in Foil Packets with Mangos, Carrots, and Sugar Snap Peas
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Cut 8 (12-inch) squares of heavy-duty foil. Pat salmon dry and season with salt and pepper.Place 1 piece of salmon on 1 piece of cut foil.
Top each with diced mango, carrots and snow peas.Pour 1 tablespoon soy sauce on top of salmon and veggies, top with 1 piece of butter.
Place second piece of foil over salmon and veggies.
Fold foil pieces together, around all four sides, creating approximately a 7-inch square.
Place on rimmed baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, depending on desired doneness of salmon.
For more seasonal recipes, check out the current HealthyBites magazine, which is available in stores or online. which you can pick up in stores or view online. The Weis Dietitian Team also offers free virtual cooking classes and workshops and one-on-one consultations.