Joe Wickel, chef and job coach at Allentown's Mercy School for Special Learning, brought along students Bridget and Carlos to the 69 News studio kitchen to cook up some great ideas for Valentine's Day.
On Wednesdays, Wickel cooks for the entire school, but after he's done, he takes about 10 students and teaches them how to prepare individual dishes such an appetizer or side.
"The education transcends out of the classroom into the workplace — so the kitchen, the school," said Mark Napierkowski, the school's development director. "...It's an extra distinction we have as a school."
Napierkowski says the school, established in 1954, is designed for Lehigh Valley students who have special developmental or intellectual needs. It offers a preschool program and a school-age program for those through age 21.
Uncle Joe's Famous Fluffy Oven-Baked Skillet Pancake with Maple Syrup Drizzle
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25-30 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 4-6
A step-by-step recipe showing you how to mix, bake, and serve a family-sized pancake to rival any diner-style stack.
Ingredients
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1¼ cups buttermilk
- 2 large eggs, separated
- ¾ cups blueberries, plus more for serving
- ¾ cups raspberries, plus more for serving
- Maple syrup, for drizzle
Preparation
1. Arrange a rack in the upper third of the oven and heat the oven to 375°F. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet or oven-safe nonstick pan in the oven while it heats.
2. Mix the dry ingredients. Whisk 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, ½ teaspoon baking soda, and ½ teaspoon kosher salt together in a large bowl.
3. Microwave 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in a separate smaller microwave-safe bowl or large measuring cup in 10-second bursts until melted, 30 to 40 seconds.
4. Mix wet ingredients. Add 1¼ cups buttermilk to the melted butter. Then separate 2 eggs, collecting the egg whites in the measuring cup used for the buttermilk. Add the egg yolks to the melted butter and whisk to combine.
5. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture and stir with a spatula until most of the flour is moistened. Add the egg whites and fold in just until incorporated, but do not overmix.
6. Set the batter aside for 10 minutes.
7. Cut the remaining 2 tablespoons unsalted butter into 4 pieces. Take the preheated skillet out of the oven and add the butter. Swirl the pan until the butter melts and coats the bottom and sides.
8. Transfer the pancake batter to the pan and spread into an even layer.
9. Sprinkle ¾ cup blueberries and ¾ cup raspberries evenly over the pancake batter.
10. Bake the pancake until puffed and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.
11. Serve the pancake. Cut into wedges and drizzle with maple syrup and more berries.
Uncle Joe's Famous Chocolate Strawberry Kabobs with Dark Chocolate Drizzle
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 12
Chocolate strawberry dessert kabobs filled with strawberries, marshmallows, brownies and chocolate. So easy and perfect for entertaining!
Ingredients
- 24 strawberries, washed
- 12 large marshmallows
- 12 brownie bites, can be bought pre-made
- Dark chocolate, melted for drizzling
- Mini skewers
Preparation
• Wash and cut the tops off the strawberries. Place on a paper towel to dry.
• Place a strawberry, marshmallow, brownie bite, and strawberry through a skewer. Place on a plate or wax paper.
• Melt dark chocolate in the microwave. Then drizzle over the kabobs.
• Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Note
If making in advance, wait to add the strawberries and chocolate drizzle until the very end. You can assemble the brownies and marshmallows ahead of time, then add the remaining ingredients an hour or two before the party.
Uncle Joe's Famous Honey Pistachio/Macadamia Nut Crusted One Pan Salmon with Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 large piece salmon or two salmon filets
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon 100% maple syrup
- 1½ tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1/3 cup crushed pistachios, crushed
- 1/3 cup macadamia nuts, crushed
- Half bunch asparagus or however much you can fit in the pan
Note
If you purchased frozen salmon, make sure your it is defrosted. The fastest way to do this is to submerge the sealed package in cool water for 20 minutes or so.
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Spray your baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or wipe it down with olive oil.
3. Place your salmon skin-side down in your dish.
4. Mix together the honey, maple syrup, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small bowl, and brush/drizzle over the salmon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
5. Crush your pistachio and macadamia nuts if you haven't already. The easiest way is to put them in a Ziploc bag and go at them with a rolling pin, hammer, or something else with weight to it. Sprinkle crushed nuts on top of the salmon and gently press them so that they adhere to the honey, maple syrup, and olive oil drizzle.
6. Toss your cleaned and trimmed asparagus in about ½ tablespoon of olive oil and tuck them in the pan around the salmon. Sprinkle with some more salt and pepper.
7. Bake for 20 minutes, then turn your oven to broil for 5 more minutes. Make sure that your salmon looks pale, and the pistachio/macadamia nuts look a bit toasted.