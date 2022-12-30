ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're happy to have Notch Modern Kitchen and Bar with us in the Sunrise Kitchen!
Blakely is checking in with general managers Byron Coons and Jesse Pessolano, as well as beverage manager Neil Heimsoth.
"2022 was a wonderful year for Notch, winning 6 Morning Call Reader’s Choice Awards. We are excited in welcoming a lot of bookings for our one-of-a-kind Chef’s table in the Lehigh Valley in addition to our private dining room for special events, parties, and business gatherings. We have a few reservations yet available for New Years Eve and want you to experience our unique dealer’s choice cocktails / mocktails."
"Our appetizers are great conversation starters and crowd pleasers. Great for sharing and takes classic staple items and putting our Notch riff to them."
"Thank you everyone and Morning Call readers for voting for all the great awards won in 2022. We can’t wait to see what the new year brings and all we do in 2023."
Notch is located in Allentown. Visit their website to make reservations or order a meal online.