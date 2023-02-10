The Super Bowl is two days away and, if you can't make it to Arizona, Sports & Social Allentown is the next best thing.
Clint Malek and John Byrne visited WFMZ to give us a look at some of their game-time favorites.
Cauliflower Wings
A great alternative or addition to chicken wings. Cauliflower is covered in fry mix and batter and then fried until golden brown.
Mahi Soft Crunch Taco
This dish is fried fish served in a soft-shell taco. The taco includes guacamole, red cabbage slaw, and more.
Caramelized Onion and Bacon Cheeseburger
Talk about mouth-watering! This decadent hamburger includes cheddar and American cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions.