ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Chef Tyler Baxter, culinary instructor at Northampton Community College, was back in the Sunrise kitchen Friday morning.
With Father's Day coming up, Chef Baxter walked us through a delicious meal for the special day.
The meal includes ribeye and asparagus.
Besides the culinary school at Northampton College, there is also the award-winning hospitality program. The program offers a part-time model for those who have work responsibilities.
