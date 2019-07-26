Sunrise Chef

Sunrise Chef: Adagio Seafood

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:52 AM EDT

Sunrise Chef: Adagio Seafood

The chefs from Adagio Seafood in Bethlehem stopped by the 69 News kitchen Friday morning.

Check out the Sunrise Chef segments in the video window above then stop by the restaurant.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

68°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Pennsylvania
Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium
Hersheypark

Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium

69News at Sunrise
Places to visit: Summer fun right in our own backyard!

Places to visit: Summer fun right in our own backyard!

Lehigh Valley
Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves

Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves

Lehigh Valley
Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson

Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson