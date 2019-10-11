Friday's Sunrise Chef guests were from Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine in downtown Easton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court papers shed light on probe of Berks siblings' deaths
- Police: Up to $600K worth of drugs, $13K in cash seized in drug bust in Bethlehem Township
- More than $1M worth of drugs seized, 12 suspects in custody after drug bust in Schuylkill County
- Video of fight in Reading goes viral; 2 people charged
- Chase of stolen car ends with crash; 2 people seriously hurt
- State police to announce details of drug bust in Schuylkill, Luzerne counties
- Homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
- Owner of costume shop in Allentown says she's retiring, hoping to have someone continue her legacy
- Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close around 60 stores
- Demolition derby to be arena's final event before demolition
Images
Videos
Right Now
61°
Overcast
- Humidity: 48%
- Cloud Coverage:45%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:08:36 AM
- Sunset: 06:28:05 PM
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy and cooler; a bit breezy.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy.
Tomorrow
Some sun giving way to clouds.
- Man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found on property
- Police get warrant for 2nd phone in case of sibling deaths
- Raymour & Flanigan takes place of former Toys R Us in Berks
- Students plant trees outside Allentown's Building 21
- Bucks man convicted on gun, drug charges
- Schuylkill River Greenways awards grants to 5 Berks projects
- Fast-moving fire consumes family's house near Birdsboro
- Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- DA: 2 women nabbed in Reading-to-Lancaster meth operation
- Suspect in NY homicide arrested in Hazleton