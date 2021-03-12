St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and we're getting into the spirit on 69 News at Sunrise.
Chef Scott Boyd from Ashley's Signature Restaurant in Easton was in the kitchen with some festive dishes.
Corned Beef Short Ribs with stout-braised cabbage, roasted fingerling potatoes with Irish whiskey butter sauce
Corned beef short rib-
10 lbs beef short rib
1 cup curing salt
.25 cup pickling spice
4 cup water
.5 cup vinegar
1 tbsp peppercorn blend
Cabbage-
2 heads green cabbage
16 oz stout beer
2 tbsp whole grain mustard
1 cup butter
Salt and pepper
Potatoes-
5 lbs golden or fingerling potatoes
.25 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper
Whiskey butter sauce-
1 lb butter
.25 cup cream
1 cup whiskey
1 tbsp garlic
1 tbsp stone ground mustard