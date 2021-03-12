St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and we're getting into the spirit on 69 News at Sunrise.

Chef Scott Boyd from Ashley's Signature Restaurant in Easton was in the kitchen with some festive dishes.

Corned Beef Short Ribs with stout-braised cabbage, roasted fingerling potatoes with Irish whiskey butter sauce

Corned beef short rib-

10 lbs beef short rib

1 cup curing salt

.25 cup pickling spice

4 cup water

.5 cup vinegar

1 tbsp peppercorn blend

Cabbage-

2 heads green cabbage

16 oz stout beer

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

1 cup butter

Salt and pepper

Potatoes-

5 lbs golden or fingerling potatoes

.25 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

Whiskey butter sauce-

1 lb butter

.25 cup cream

1 cup whiskey

1 tbsp garlic

1 tbsp stone ground mustard