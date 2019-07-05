Sunrise Chef

Sunrise Chef: Atomic Hogs BBQ

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 11:18 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 11:38 AM EDT

Sunrise Chef: Atomic Hogs BBQ

They're your one-stop barbecue shop! Atomic Hogs BBQ brought their food truck to 69 News Friday morning.

Owner and pit-master Harold Wentz gave us a look at what their truck and catering service has to offer.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

82°F

Broken Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 40%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Lehigh Valley
July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

Lehigh Valley
9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash
Cetronia Ambulance Corps Facebook page

9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash

CNN National
What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July
Pixabay

What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July