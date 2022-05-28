The father-son duo from Atomic Hogs BBQ shares their key to cooking some of their specialties such as pulled pork and baby back ribs.
Owner Harold Wentz left the corporate world to pursue his passion for BBQ. He and son Alex operate a fully-equipped food truck that makes its way around events in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Schuylkill County and surrounding areas.
They also offer on-site catering for parties, weddings and other gatherings.
Check out their website to see where you can find them popping up next.