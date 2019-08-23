Sunrise Chef: B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts

Chef Katie Hoffmann from the B-Lux Grill and Bar at Kalahari Resorts was in the 69 News kitchen Friday.

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Prep Time 25 Mins.

Cooking Time 2-3 Mins.

Yield – Serves 2

6oz of Chilled Boiled Shrimp

White Wine

3 Bay Leaves

Celery Stalk, roughly chopped

2 White Onions, cut in half

1 carrot, roughly chopped

2oz of Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

1oz of Fresh Pico de Gallo

1 Head of Romaine Lettuce

2oz Crispy Onion Straws

2oz of Avocado Crema

Fill a large pot with 60% water and 40% white wine. Add 3 bay leaves, salt, ground black pepper, a stalk of celery roughly cut, 2 white onions cut in half, 1 medium-sized carrot roughly cut. Bring pot to a boil. Have an ice bath ready before you add shrimp to the boil. Add in your shrimp- we use 51-60 shrimp peeled with the tails on. They cook very fast about 2-3 mins. Once they are cooked ,strain and put directly into the ice bath. Set aside.

Avocado Crema:

3-4 ripe avocados

1qt Sour Cream

2oz. of Fresh Lime Juice

½ bunch of Cilantro

Salt and Pepper to taste

Put avocados, lime juice, sour cream, cilantro, salt and pepper into blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

Cut Romaine at the base to create “taco shells” out of the romaine leaf. Wash each piece thoroughly and set aside. In a bowl, toss shrimp in the cilantro lime vinaigrette with pico and place in a separate bowl. This dish is a build-it-your-way type dish. Try lettuce wraps on the side with crispy onions on top of the wraps and the shrimp in a bowl with a side of Avocado Crema.

Breakfast for Dinner Burger

Prep Time- 10 mins

Cooking Time 8-13 mins depending on temperature of burger

Yield- Serves 1

1 Sandwich Sized English Muffin

1 Fresh Egg

1 Slice of Cheddar Cheese

1 8oz Steak House Blend Burger Patty

2 oz Siracha Aioli

2oz of Caramelized Onions

5-6 Tater Tots

Bake or fry a handful of tater tots. Then caramelize white onions with butter and salt and pepper over medium heat. Cook until soft and golden brown. Set aside. Salt and pepper both sides of the burger and get the pan nice and hot with a little bit of olive oil. Cook burger to desired doneness and melt cheddar cheese on top. Fry 1 fresh egg to desired temp. Build your burger: English muffin, sriracha aioli, tater tots, caramelized onions, burger with cheese, egg and the top bun.

Birthday Cake Shake

Prep Time: 3-5 minutes

Yield – 1 Shake

8oz Birthday Cake Ice Cream

3oz of Whole Milk

Toppings

1 Jumbo Cupcake

1.25 oz of Whipped Topping

Rainbow Sprinkles for garnish

Swedish Fish for garnish

Cotton Candy for garnish

Blend together milk and ice cream until smooth. For desired thickness start with ½ the milk than add as needed. Top it off with cupcake, whip cream, Swedish fish, sprinkles, and cotton candy.