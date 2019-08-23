Sunrise Chef: B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts
Chef Katie Hoffmann from the B-Lux Grill and Bar at Kalahari Resorts was in the 69 News kitchen Friday.
Cilantro Lime Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Prep Time 25 Mins.
Cooking Time 2-3 Mins.
Yield – Serves 2
6oz of Chilled Boiled Shrimp
White Wine
3 Bay Leaves
Celery Stalk, roughly chopped
2 White Onions, cut in half
1 carrot, roughly chopped
2oz of Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
1oz of Fresh Pico de Gallo
1 Head of Romaine Lettuce
2oz Crispy Onion Straws
2oz of Avocado Crema
Fill a large pot with 60% water and 40% white wine. Add 3 bay leaves, salt, ground black pepper, a stalk of celery roughly cut, 2 white onions cut in half, 1 medium-sized carrot roughly cut. Bring pot to a boil. Have an ice bath ready before you add shrimp to the boil. Add in your shrimp- we use 51-60 shrimp peeled with the tails on. They cook very fast about 2-3 mins. Once they are cooked ,strain and put directly into the ice bath. Set aside.
Avocado Crema:
3-4 ripe avocados
1qt Sour Cream
2oz. of Fresh Lime Juice
½ bunch of Cilantro
Salt and Pepper to taste
Put avocados, lime juice, sour cream, cilantro, salt and pepper into blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
Cut Romaine at the base to create “taco shells” out of the romaine leaf. Wash each piece thoroughly and set aside. In a bowl, toss shrimp in the cilantro lime vinaigrette with pico and place in a separate bowl. This dish is a build-it-your-way type dish. Try lettuce wraps on the side with crispy onions on top of the wraps and the shrimp in a bowl with a side of Avocado Crema.
Breakfast for Dinner Burger
Prep Time- 10 mins
Cooking Time 8-13 mins depending on temperature of burger
Yield- Serves 1
1 Sandwich Sized English Muffin
1 Fresh Egg
1 Slice of Cheddar Cheese
1 8oz Steak House Blend Burger Patty
2 oz Siracha Aioli
2oz of Caramelized Onions
5-6 Tater Tots
Bake or fry a handful of tater tots. Then caramelize white onions with butter and salt and pepper over medium heat. Cook until soft and golden brown. Set aside. Salt and pepper both sides of the burger and get the pan nice and hot with a little bit of olive oil. Cook burger to desired doneness and melt cheddar cheese on top. Fry 1 fresh egg to desired temp. Build your burger: English muffin, sriracha aioli, tater tots, caramelized onions, burger with cheese, egg and the top bun.
Birthday Cake Shake
Prep Time: 3-5 minutes
Yield – 1 Shake
8oz Birthday Cake Ice Cream
3oz of Whole Milk
Toppings
1 Jumbo Cupcake
1.25 oz of Whipped Topping
Rainbow Sprinkles for garnish
Swedish Fish for garnish
Cotton Candy for garnish
Blend together milk and ice cream until smooth. For desired thickness start with ½ the milk than add as needed. Top it off with cupcake, whip cream, Swedish fish, sprinkles, and cotton candy.
