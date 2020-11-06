From restaurant week to a sold-out "Bacon Experience," Easton has had to re-imagine this month's PA Bacon Fest.
The PA Bacon Fest Restaurant Week runs Nov. 2-8 in Easton.
Chef Scott Boyd was in the 69 News kitchen with details.
Brown Sugar and Bacon Candy Pecans
8 oz. pecan halves and pieces
4 oz. finely chopped rendered bacon
1 cup brown sugar
1 Tbsp cinnamon
4 Tbsp rendered bacon fat
1 Pinch of salt
Directions:
On medium heat, melt bacon fat into pan, add pecans and simmer until pecan softens. Strain bacon fat from nuts and set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, cinnamon, bacon crumbles and pinch of salt. Toss pecans into mixture until well coated. Lay out on cookie tray to cool.
Maple Candied Bacon
1 lb. thick sliced bacon
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
2 Tbsp fine ground sugar
2 Tbsp ground cinnamon (combined with sugar)
Directions:
Lay bacon out on a foil wrapped baking sheet. Using a spoon, drizzle syrup over each slice. Bake in a 400 degree oven until Bacon appears to be crispy. Pull from oven and let cool enough to pick up with hands. Place onto plate or pan and sprinkle with the cinnamon and sugar mix.
Bacon-Lovers Sushi
1 cup cooked sushi rice
1 sheet nori
4 pc. thick sliced bacon cooked
2 Tbsp mayo
1 Tsp hot sauce (optional)
2 oz. black garlic pickled cucumber
2 Tbsp fine chopped bacon bits
2 oz. BBQ pickled cabbage (Brown sugar, liquid hickory seasoning, ground mustard seed, salt, apple cider vinegar, molasses.)
Directions:
You will need a sushi screen or plastic wrap to roll. Place rice on the screen, and half of the nori sheet centered on top of the rice. Place a strip of bacon on both sides of nori. Place cabbage and cucumber in center and gently roll over. Once rolled, before cutting, roll entire roll in the bacon crumbles. Cut and top with spicy mayo