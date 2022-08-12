A home bakery in Hellertown has something for everyone, even those with allergies.
Everything from Benny Dean's Bakery is made in a nut-free kitchen. Owner Jessica Dean said she has a severe allergy herself, and that's how her business got started.
You can place custom orders online or by phone.
She made some sweet treats with the 69 News at Sunrise crew on Friday. Watch in the video above.
You can also catch her at Hellertown Community Day on Aug. 20, Coopersburg Community Day on Sept. 17, and Lower Milford Fall Festival on Sept. 20.