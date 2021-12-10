It was looking and smelling a lot like Christmas in the 69 News kitchen on Friday.
Kirsten Sirbak, owner of Beverly's Pastry Shop in Pottstown, was on 69 News at Sunrise with a look at some of the shop's treats.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will abruptly shift northwest behind a cold front Saturday evening. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure any outdoor holiday decorations from blowing away in the wind. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
